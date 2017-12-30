Teenager reportedly shot in wooded area of North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital with several gunshot wounds after being shot Saturday morning while in the woods in North Nashville.

According to Metro police, officers responded to the scene along Patton Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. where the teenage victim had gone for assistance following that shooting.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. He had been shot in the stomach and the leg.

Police said two suspects fled in a black sedan after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

