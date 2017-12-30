Sumner County offering free rides home for New Year’s Eve

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County is gearing up for New Year’s Eve and this year they are doing something different. Sober rides will be offered for anyone who has been drinking and needs a ride home.

Sumner County Sheriff deputies will be offering rides home from 11:30PM Sunday night to 3:30AM Monday morning. All you have to do is call (615) 450-4798

Local Allstate agent Patrick Johnson, The Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office all partnered together to make it happen.

“I’ve always been a big advocate for no drinking and driving,” said Johnson.

“We want everyone to go out and have a good time tomorrow night, but we want everyone to know that there is an alternative to driving home impaired,” said Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard.

The riders will be riding in the back of the patrol cars, but they won’t be going to jail.

“They will be driving in patrol cars, but they will not take you to jail they will take you home,” said Kit Sinyard with the Coalition. “They call the number, they tell the deputy where they are the deputy will come and pick them up or dispatch another deputy. They will show them their license or where the home base is and they will take them home.”

In 2017 there have been 161 crashes involving impaired drivers, 250 DUI arrests by the sheriff’s office and one impaired fatality.

“People have to realize that law enforcement is not out there to get people and put them in jail it is to keep the citizens of Sumner County safe,” said Sinyard.