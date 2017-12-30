Reward offered in Dickson gun store burglary

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Golden Eagle Pawn in Dickson.

The pawn shop on Highway 46 South was burglarized December 19 and approximately 19 firearms were reported stolen to the Dickson Police Department. An investigation is underway to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

Multiple police agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are offering the reward of up to $5,000.

ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Dickson Police Department tip line at (615) 441-9555.