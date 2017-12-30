Preds’ Forward Filip Forsberg put on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators have enjoyed a solid performance by forward Filip Forsberg in the first half of the NHL season, but they’ll have to find a way to win without him, as he’s been place on injured reserved with an undisclosed injury.

Forsberg currently leads the Preds with 15 goals, 19 assits and 34 points. He also will be missing a game for the first time since April 2014.

No specifics yet on what the injury is. Stay with News 2 Sports on-air and online for updates throughout the week.