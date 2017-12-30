Predators skate past the Wild 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After falling to the Wild on Friday night in Minnesota, the Nashville Predators rebounded tonight with a 2-0 shutout win over the Wild.

The Preds earned two points, and did it without their leading scorer Filip Forsberg, who is out with an upper body injury.

The Preds and Wild remained scoreless through the first two periods of play, but Nashville’s offense kicked into gear in the third period. Scott Hartnell got things started with the wrap around goal, his first point since coming off the injured reserved. Then shortly after, P.K. Subban silenced the Wild with a slapshot to put the Preds up 2-0.

Viktor Arvidsson added a late empty net goal to put the Preds up for good 3-0.

Backup Goalie Juuse Saros was solid again, getting his second shutout of the season with 29 saves.

Nashville breaks a three game skid at home and will head out West for three games, starting Tuesday at Las Vegas. They will be back in Smashville on Jan. 9 against the Oilers.