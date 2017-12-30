Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, December 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maybe you have family in town. maybe your kids are just getting bored.

Well, don’t worry, there is plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

This is the final week for a lot of holiday attractions, including ICE! at Gaylord Opryland. Charlie Brown and friends have just a few days left.

It’s already cold outside, so stepping into 9 degrees won’t seem like a big change. ICE! is open from 10 A.M. 0 10 P.M. today.

You can head to downtown Nashville if you want to sample some of Tennessee’s best.

The “Taste of Tennessee” begins at 4 P.M. at the Wildhorse Saloon.

13 breweries and distilleries will pair their offerings with food from the Wildhorse’s executive chef. Tickets are $20.

The Olympics is a month and a half away, and we have some Olympians coming to Nashville this weekend.

You can meet them at the free “Team USA Winterfest,” happening at the Music City Walk-of-Fame Park downtown.

This starts at 11 a.m. – 5 p,m. and activities include the “curling challenge”, the bobsled boomerang” and Hershey’s s’mores samples. There will be free music too.

The Nashville Predators are back in town for their final home game of 2017.

The Preds take on their division rivals, the Minnesota wild, at 7 p.m.

In Cookeville today is your last day to experience the “Polar Play Zone.”

Thanks to Mayor Ricky Shelton for these photos. This is from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Dogwood Park.

Your family can enjoy the Snowzilla Ski Slope Slide, Snowmazing Maze House, Polar Golf and more. Each attraction is $1 per time.

If your family enjoys looking at Christmas lights, you still have a few more days to do that.

Your options include the drive through Dancing Lights at the fairgrounds in Lebanon, the Christmas lights display at Gaylord Opryland, or the holiday lights display at Cheekwood.

In Brentwood, it’s the final weekend for the impressive lights display on Sunnyside Drive in Brentwood. Bill Minneci started putting the lights up 34 years ago for his then nine-year-old son B.J.

B.J. has since passed away, but Minneci decided to keep the tradition going. He said he’s going to scale it back next year.

You can head to Sunnyside Drive in Brentwood between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. tonight to see for yourself.