NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 350 people are without power in Bellevue, according to the NES outage map.

Nashville Electric Service said on Twitter that they are working as fast as they can to restore power, especially with the dangerously cold conditions Saturday night.

Residents at the Bellevue West apartment complex said they are completely without power.

At this time, it’s not known what caused the outage.

We have crews working to restore power to over 300 residents in Bellevue. NES crews are on the scene and making the necessary repairs. We recognize these extremely low temperatures are dangerous to people and animals. We are moving as quickly as possible to remedy the situation. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) December 31, 2017