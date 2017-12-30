LAPD: Arrest made in connection with swatting case that killed Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was arrested in connection with what Wichita police have described as a “swatting incident” that left 28-year-old Andrew Finch dead in front of his southwest Wichita home.

Officer Mike Lopez tells KSN Bariss was arrested at 4 p.m. Friday on a fugitive warrant, with no bail set in connection to the swatting incident.

Lopez said Barriss is set to appear on Tuesday or later, however no time is yet scheduled. Until then Barriss will remain in LAPD custody.

Wichita Police Department officials have also confirmed the arrest of Barriss in the fatal “swatting” incident Thursday. The department said it is working with the LAPD and the FBI on this case.

Barriss’ alleged phone call to a Wichita police substation indicated that someone inside the residence of 1033 W. McCormick had shot someone, was holding family hostage and intended to burn the house down. Wichita police arrived and called the residents out of the house, when Finch came to the front porch and put his hands up then lowered his hands.

RELATED: Police: ‘Swatting’ prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

Swatting is a hoax that involves someone calling emergency services to a location, leading them to believe someone’s safety is in danger in hopes of a large police presence arriving. It has been used by online gaming communities and also against celebrities in recent years.

According to authorities, Barriss has been previously charged with a crime.

KSN spoke with Tahnee Lightfoot, the Public Information Officer for the Glendale Police Department in California, who confirmed the Glendale Police Department conducted an investigation relating to two separate bomb threat incidents at ABC Studios in Glendale in 2015.

Lightfoot said Glendale Police Department detectives identified Tyler Barriss, then 22 years old, as the person who made the threats. According to Lightfoot, on October 15, 2015, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office where police were asking the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to file charges against Barriss that included two felony counts of false report of bomb to agency or business, one felony count of criminal threats and one misdemeanor count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime was filed on Barriss.

According to Los Angeles County booking records, Barriss was sentenced to 972 days in jail. Records show he was released on January 20, 2017.