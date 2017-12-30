Dangerous wind chills starting tonight in parts of middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wind chill advisory will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. this evening for a few counties west of the Tennessee River and southern Kentucky for wind chills in the 0 to -10 degree range.

The advisory extends until noon New Year’s Day in west Tennessee and noon Tuesday across parts of southern Kentucky.

Temperatures falling into the teens and single digits along with gusty northerly winds from 15-25 mph will create dangerous conditions, especially during the evening and nighttime hours, the next few days.

Frostbite and hypothermia are possible in these conditions if precautions are not taken. I expect the immediate Nashville and surrounding counties may be put under a wind chill advisory as well either later today or tomorrow.

This will be particularly important for people celebrating outdoors in Nashville for New Years Eve. Keep Warm everybody!