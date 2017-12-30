ATV team helps finding missing boy with Autism in East Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The family of a 15-year-old boy with autism, who was missing for hours from the Walmart parking lot in Bristol, says Isaiah is “doing very well” and they’re driving back home to New York.

State and local agencies searched for Chocquette after he went missing around 6 p.m. Saturday. The boy’s family tells us they were shopping at Walmart on their way home from Nashville, when the boy became upset and ran into the woods as the family returned to their car.

Teams on ATVs went into the woods to find the young boy. Customers also joined in to help.

Around 12:21 a.m., the boy was found around three miles away from the Walmart parking lot. He was conscious when found and taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Jeremy Woods, the man who spotted Isaiah in the woods while searching on an ATV, said the group stopped to take a break when he heard leaves ruffle.

“I hollered his name and he hollered right back at us,” Woods said. “I mean of all the woods to cover why would we stop right here and he be sitting 30 yards away.”

Saturday morning, Isaiah’s family told News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan that they had checked out of the hospital and they’re driving back home to upstate New York.

“Everybody there was incredible. I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart because they brought him home and I will never forget any of them for what they have done,” his mother Nancy Chocquette said.

She also wanted to thank everyone for their prayers during the search.