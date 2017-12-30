$5000 reward for information on Clarksville gun store burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Clarksville Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Double Tap Tactical.

The gun store located on Riverside Drive was broken in to December 25.

Authorities say some 31 guns were reported stolen to the Clarksville Police Department. Inventory was being checked at Double Tap Tactical to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (931) 645-8477 (TIPS).

Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app http://www.reportit.com by using the Nashville Field Division as the location.