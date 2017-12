NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after a shooting in Antioch Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call a little before 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Brantley Drive in the Priest Lake area.

Police officials said a man was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene.

Its not known at this time what led to the shooting and identities and suspect description have not been released.