VIDEO: North America in it’s own bubble of cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to weather, we can often times think what’s going on here is going on everywhere.
News 2’s Jared Plushnick gives you a look at what’s going on here versus what’s going on with he rest of the world’s weather.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to weather, we can often times think what’s going on here is going on everywhere.
News 2’s Jared Plushnick gives you a look at what’s going on here versus what’s going on with he rest of the world’s weather.
Advertisement