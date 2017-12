NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews responded to a fire at a South Nashville apartment complex early Friday morning.

It happened at the Baker Station Apartments on Bakertown Road around 12:45 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire began in an HVAC unit in an apartment and firefighters were able to put it out when they arrived.

No one was injured. Two units were damaged by smoke.

The American Red Cross will assist any displaced residents.

No additional information was released.