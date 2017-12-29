Preds fall to the Wild 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators can’t escape Minnesota, falling to the Wild 4-2. Mikael Granlund with a huge night for the home team, scoring the empty net goal in the final seconds of the game to give him the hat trick.

The Preds split their short road trip 1-1 and are now back home for another game with the Stars Saturday night in Nashville.

P.K. Subban and Kyle Turris both had goals for the Preds. Subban’s came in the 1st period, making it his 8th goal of the season. As for Turris, his goal came late in the 3rd, also making it his 8th on the season.

The Predators are now 22-10-5 going back home for one against Minnesota, before heading on the road for a week. The Preds are looking forward to being back in Nashville, also trying to break a three game skid at home.