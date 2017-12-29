One arrested for north Nashville murder, warrant issued for 2nd suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man for murder in a shooting at a north Nashville convenience store

20-year-old Jamil Holloway was arrested Friday afternoon for the murder of Louis Lisi outside of the Z-Mart on on 26th Avenue and Clarskville Pike, according to officers.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, 24-year-old Mardeus Phillips.

Lisi, who is from Murfreesboro, was in a trailer outside the store and operating a game of chance. A 65-year-old man named William Fox was sitting in a car near the trailer and acting as security.

Holloway and Phillips allegedly approached the two men and opened fire, killing Lisi.