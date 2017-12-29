Officials unable to save deer stuck on frozen Scioto River

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials were unable to save a deer’s life that became stuck on the frozen Scioto River Friday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers were made aware of a deer stuck on the ice of the Scioto River in the area of Henderson Road and Riverside Drive. It is unclear how long the deer had been on the ice.

Rescue crews set up on a dock on the opposite side of Riverside Road. They then managed to walk out on the ice to the deer, put a rope around the animal, and drag it safely back to shore.

The animal was then put down.