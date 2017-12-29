Music City Bowl kicks off busy weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A big weekend for Nashville kicks off Friday with the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

It’s a battle of the wildcats with the University of Kentucky taking on Northwestern University at 3:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The bowl game is just the start of a big sports weekend in Nashville.

The Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild Saturday night in a big Central Division showdown. The teams play Friday night in Minnesota before returning to Nashville.

On Sunday, it’s win and we’re in for the Tennessee Titans as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:25 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Last year, around 100,000 people rang in the New Year at Bicentennial Mall despite the near-freezing temperatures.

As for New Years, officials with Metro Police say hundreds of officers will be on duty, spread between downtown and Bicentennial Mall.

According to a release, there will be road closures to look out for, including Second Avenue South., from Broadway to Demonbreun.

The area around Bicentennial mall will be a bit tougher to travel around, with closures at:

. Harrison Street, from 4th Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

· 5th, 6th, and 7th Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street

· Junior Gilliam Way from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue

For those that plan on being dropped off, police said in a press release:

There will be a dedicated drop off/loading zone for cabs, hotel shuttles, personal vehicles, etc., in the northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Farmers Market Drive. Uber/Lyft drivers will also be permitted to drop off/pick up their customers on James Robertson Parkway between 4th & 5th Avenues, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at James Robertson Parkway adjacent to Capitol Hill, and on Jefferson Street from Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to 7th Avenue North.