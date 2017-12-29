Metro police, fire over-preparing for busy New Year’s Eve weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With multiple events going on at the same time downtown this weekend, such as the Franklin American Mortgage Bowl, the New Years Eve bash and even a Predators game, metro police and fire are fully preparing for the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to show up.

Several hundred metro officers will be downtown and at the Bicentennial mall, the new location for the annual New Years Eve note drop.

Metro police will also have extra personnel on hand and special patrols throughout downtown.

Police and fire officials said that they would rather over-staff for nothing than to under-staff and something happens.

“For our special events we always put a lot of our officers on the street we don’t want to be one of those cities where something really bad happens and we didn’t staff it properly. So, we always have a lot of officers on the streets we have cameras that we monitor. So we want to make it a safe event and like you said the occasional person drinks too much and we have to get them a ride home or a ride to our house,” said Sgt. John Bourque with the Metro Police Department.

In addition to extra security measures, the Sheriff is making sure people get home safely. 2nd Avenue S. will be shutdown between Broadway and Demonbreun for the Sheriff’s annual ‘Sober Ride Home’. It’s a free ride home for anyone who needs it on New Years Eve.