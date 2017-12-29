Metro plans to tackle rising murder rate and youth crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Homicide is a word we’ve had to used too much this year. As we close out 2017, Nashville is nearing a record breaking number of murders and the community is looking to put an end to the violence.

There have been 105 homicides so far this year in Nashville and more than 20 of the victims are teens and younger children.

To give you some perspective there were 83 homicides in 2016 and 79 in 2015. Nashville has not had this many murders since 1997. That year 112 people died.

We reached out to Mayor Megan Barry,who points out that we’ve funded 70 new police officers this year, she has also worked to implement restorative justice programs that many hope will set kids on a better path. As we move into 2018, she says she’s started to look at additional resources, strategies and tools to reverse the violent trends across the city this year.

“Giving teens hope and opportunity we think is critical, but there’s also a whole component about getting illegal guns off the street,” said Barry. “We just recently had a gun buy-back program with our police department where we took a significant amount of those guns off the street, but kids aren’t going to kill each other if they don’t have access to a gun,”

Police have said it takes the community working together to address the issue.

Friday night at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church the non-profit Partners in the Struggle is holding a Youth Prayer Huddle against youth gun-violence in Nashville.

The Youth Prayer Huddle kicks off at 5 O’clock and parents are asked to bring their kids. Avery Patton, President of the Dirty Dozen Men’s Organization will be the guest speaker.