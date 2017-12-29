Man sought after robbing drug store of medications

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they aid robbed a drug store Friday evening.

Deputies said the man walked into Lascassas Drug Store on State Route 96 E in Rutherford County around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Armed with a long gun, he then walked behind the counter and passed a note to an employee, said Detective Joe Duncan.

“The note simply had three types of medications written on it.” Duncan said. “The worker then walked to a room where the medications are kept and the subject followed.”

After he got the medications, the robber quickly left the building.

The suspect is described as a white man, five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 240 to 260 pounds.

He appeared to be in his 30’s and wore a black hoodie and khaki pants.

“He was wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a long gun described as black with a wooden stock,” Duncan said.

People who have information about the suspect are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Communications at 615-898-7770.