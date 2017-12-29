Juvenile expected to be charged after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.(WBBJ) — Jackson police have confirmed a juvenile was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on Briarcliff Drive in Jackson, Tennessee.

According to a news release, police initially responded to a report of a home invasion and robbery Wednesday night. A vehicle was stolen during that home invasion on Manor Road in North Jackson, the release says.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police spotted the stolen vehicle and began a chase that lasted several miles at speeds up to 80 mph, the release says. The chase ended on Melwood, and officers determined three men were in the vehicle at the time.

Two passengers in the vehicle ran from the scene, while the driver put the vehicle in reverse and hit a police car with an officer inside, the release says.

The suspect attempted to drive through a yard, but drove toward officers after his path was blocked, according to the release.

Officers shot at the suspect in an attempt to stop the threat he posed to them, the release says. The suspect was found at a nearby house where he was attempting to get medical attention.

The suspect was determined to be a juvenile and is expected to be charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The juvenile is also expected to be charged in connection with the home invasion on Manor Road. He will be charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000 and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the release.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, and is in stable condition.