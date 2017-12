CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man was shot to death in Chattanooga Thursday night and police are looking for leads.

Shortly before 9 p.m. police found 20-year-old Evan Derry. He was wounded and sitting in the driver seat of his SUV on North Bishop Drive. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Chattanooga police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100