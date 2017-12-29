DeMarco Murray ruled out for Titans game against Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Derrick Henry could get the most action of his career Sunday against the Jaguars as Titans running back DeMarco Murray has been ruled officially out.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said earlier this week that Murray would be a game time decision but Friday after practice he made his final decision saying “DeMarco (Murray) did not practice and I’m going to go ahead and put him out for the game.”

Mularkey went on to say that Murray is still on the roster and may be available to play if the Titans make the Playoffs.

With Murray out expect Derrick Henry to carry most of the Titans load in the running game. David Fluellen could see some snaps as the reserve running back to spell Henry.

In week 2 against the Jaguars Derrick Henry carried 14 times for 92 yards and a touchdown.

In an emergency the Titans also activated rookie running back Khalfani Muhammad off the practice squad