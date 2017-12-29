Bitter start to 2018! Cold sticks around for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are in the middle of an Arctic Outbreak and signals point towards two more waves of intense chill over the coming week.

At least the afternoon we have instore today should be nice. Under sunshine, temperatures rise up towards 40 degrees for many. Therefore, if you are headed to the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, the weather will no impact your trip there. Make sure to wear warm clothes as temperatures dip to near freezing by the end of the 4th quarter.

Into new Year’s weekend, the weather remains dry, but another blast of even colder air arrives. A new Canadian High plows in Sunday for the final day of 2017. At the stroke of midnight, turning the pages to 2018, expect temperatures in the teens. With a breezy north wind, the feels like temperature could be near 0 degrees.

Highs for the first day of 2018 stay in the 20s ahead of another push of arctic air. The next wave arrive s around Thursday Jan. 4. This one could be the knockout punch. While there are many days to assess the forecast and fine tune the numbers, highs going into next Thursday and Friday could stay in the teens with overnight lows near zero or even below that.

We are in for a prolonged stretch of intense cold air. Finally, despite the frigid air, no snow is in view.

Happy New Year!