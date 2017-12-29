3 teens charged in robbery, shooting that injured Ashland City man

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens were arrested Thursday night for a shooting that injured an Ashland City man.

Police arrested 19-year-old John Holden Jr., 18 year-old Joshua Holden and 18-year-old Brian Love. Each of the teens are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Holden Jr. is also charged with drug possession.

The teens are accused of shooting 23-year-old Matthew Wray during a robbery. Wray and a friend allegedly arranged to sell electronics on the app OfferUp, according to a release.

Police said they were sent to a vacant house where Joshua Holden appeared interested in buying the items but said he had to call his brother.

Investigators said that seconds later, a gunman appeared saying “You know what it is.” Joshua Holden allegedly grabbed the electronics from Wray’s car. Police said that Wray was shot as he and his friend drove off.

Despite his injuries, Wray was able to drive to a nearby Citgo where his friend called for help.

Wray remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

