4 injured in head-on collision on Nolensville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are injured after a head-on collision on Nolensville Road.

Police and EMS crews got the call shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials said that a truck traveling on Nolensville Road near Elysian Fields reportedly crossed over the yellow line and into oncoming traffic, where it struck a car head-on.

The driver of the truck and three people in the car were all transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Due to serious injuries to the driver of the car, Police said that Nolensville Road is currently shut down from Elysian Fields to Zoo Road while officers wait for word on if the driver’s injuries are life-threatening.

