21 Northwestern sneaks by Kentucky 24-23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a drama filled game, #21 Northwestern held on to beat Kentucky 24-23 on Friday in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

It all came down to a 2-point conversion by Kentucky and it was unsuccessful, giving Northwestern a 10 win season. UK falls to 7-6 to end the season.

The Wildcats found ways to overcome adversity for a majority of the game without starting quarterback Clayton Thorson. The Redshirt Junior left the game early after suffering an injury, he didn’t return.

UK also lost one of their star players in the first half, as Benny Snell Jr. was ejected after making contact with an official.

Matt Alviti replaced Thorson and held his own, rushing for 54 yards and completing 4 of 11 passes for 50 yards. Northwestern running back Justin Jackson also had a big night adding 157 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Kentucky’s Quaterback Stephen Johnson left before the half after being hit, but returned in the 2nd half. While he threw 2 interceptions, he ran it in for 2 touchdowns.

This is Northwestern’s its fifth 10-win season in school history – and third under coach Pat Fitzgerald.