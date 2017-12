We are streaming this event live. Watch above or click here to watch from the News 2 app. There will be a 15 minute lunch break in the middle of the program. The live stream will continue.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coaches Luncheon is underway for the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

It features awards and the head coaches from Northwestern and Kentucky for a chalk talk about the Nashville bowl game. News 2’s Cory Curtis is host.