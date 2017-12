NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $384 million after no numbers matched Wednesday night’s drawing

Though, three $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Tennessee. It is not yet known where the tickets were purchased.

he winning numbers were 3, 9, 16, 56 and 60; the Powerball number was 3.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

The cash option for Saturday’s drawing is currently $239.7 million.