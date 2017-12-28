Police looking for missing 82-year-old Middle Tennessee woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police need help locating a missing woman out of Murfreesboro.

Officers said they are looking for 82-year-old Joan Haynes.

According to a release, Haynes was working at a private residence on Sawyer Drive in Murfreesboro Wednesday. She was reported missing when she didn’t return to her daughter’s home in Antioch.

Haynes left the Murfreesboro residence around 3 p.m. in her 2007 white Ford Taurus with Tennessee license number 6DS24. The Taurus is described as having various dents.

Haynes’ daughter said that her mother normally would travel from Murfreesboro to a family property in Readyville in Cannon County to check the mail before coming back to Antioch.

She is black, five feet four inches tall, has dark hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, tan shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Joan Hayes or her white Taurus is asked to call Nashville’s Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or their local law enforcement.