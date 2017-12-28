Pedestrian killed on Lebanon Pike identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pedestrian killed on Lebanon Pike near Central Pike on Dec. 21 has been identified.

Police said they have identified Judah Bryndal as the man killed.

According to a release, Bryndal was not carrying and I.D. and was either sitting or attempting to stand up in the left lane of Lebanon Pike when he was hit by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Roger Hanson.

Hanson said he didn’t see the 20-year-old until seconds before hitting him.

Police said Bryndal had a bike and witnesses told them that they saw him standing in the left lane trying to pick the bike up when he fell. He was hit shortly after.

No charges are expected against Hanson.