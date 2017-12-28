Non-profit trying to bring awareness to dogs in freezing temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As temperatures drop below freezing people aren’t the only ones who should beware of the cold, animals are also at risk.

From tethered dogs to frozen water, the calls to help these animals keep coming.

Metro animal control has received more than 1,170 calls since Christmas Eve, nearly half of those were welfare checks.

The non-profit Dogs Deserve Better Nashville has also been inundated with calls.

“We have numerous calls we are trying to get to,” Dan, who is a volunteer with the group told News 2.

He spends much of his time rescuing dogs.

“I’ve always had a heart I guess for dogs. I do training and adoptions and things like that, so being part of the community just helping the dogs in the community is just something I like to do.”

This week he is on cold patrol delivering straw, pine shavings and even dog food to those in need.

“It’s very dangerous to leave a dog outside, especially if it’s a short hair like a pit bull. They just don’t have the coat for it,” he explained.

A city ordinance passed in 2015 that you can’t leave an animal tethered outside in extreme weather, including freezing temperatures. A sight he is seeing all too often.

“We are seeing dogs that are out 24-7 tethered up (in) below freezing temperatures.”

He add that it can be deadly.

“Last year we did find a dog that was frozen to the ground over here so it’s very important. It’s just basically common sense.”

Dan says education is a key part to their mission from spay and neutering to the city tethering ordinance.

“We provide spay and neuter dogs, we provide straw like we are doing today in north Nashville, dog houses and dog food and things like that.”

Dan says everything they provide is donated. If you want to help out, they could also use more volunteers and donations just visit the website.