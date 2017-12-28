No weekend snow! European model wins again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Back on Tuesday, we showed you the two primary models many meteorologists use for forecasting 4 to 7 days out, the American GFS. and European ECMWF.

It was noted that these two models became known to non-meteorologists when the “Euro” forecasted Super Storm Sandy’s landfall in the northeast several days ahead of the GFS, prompting articles from newspapers such as The New York Times and Washington Post.

Well, the European appears to have won again in regards to snow this New Year’s Eve in Middle Tennessee.

On Tuesday, the American GFS was forecasting a major snow storm for the mid-state, while the European (ECMWF) was forecasting a cold but dry Sunday.

PREVIOUS: To snow or not to snow: That is the question!

Check out what the two are both saying as of Thursday below. Both keep the mid-state dry.

It should be noted that the ECMWF is not perfect. For one run on Tuesday, it hinted at some light snow on the north end of the system, before taking that out of its model output the next run.

One thing the two agree on is COLD TEMPERAUTURES, likely not getting above freezing for highs both Sunday and Monday, and likely staying in the 20s.

Lows by Monday and Tuesday morning could run near 10 degrees with some single digit figures in north and eastern counties.