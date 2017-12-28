Nashville prepares for bitter weather on busy weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people got a jump-start on Nashville’s big weekend, with a day full of events on Broadway.

From hot chicken eating contests, to battle of the marching bands, it’s safe to say fan bases for both the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Kentucky Wildcats, are ready for Friday’s bowl game.

As the sun set though, the weather was the story. Crowds were stuck dealing with frigid temperatures, which are set to stay throughout the holiday weekend.

“The wind makes it worse, but compared to Milwaukee which was in the single digits when we left, this feels pretty good,” said Charlie Vandenelzen, while visiting Nashville from Wisconsin. “I think you have to ease into it. The nice think about being in a cold area, the season does it for you naturally. So you don’t need to worry so much, you bundle up, wear a nice warm jacket, wear a hat, and all is good.”

As for New Years, officials with Metro Police say hundreds of officers will be on duty, spread between downtown and Bicentennial Mall.

According to a release, there will be road closures to look out for, including 2nd Avenue S., from Broadway to Demonbreun.

The area around Bicentennial mall will be a bit tougher to travel around, with closures at:

. Harrison Street, from 4th Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

· 5th, 6th, and 7th Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street

· Junior Gilliam Way from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue

For those that plan on being dropped off, police said in a press release:

There will be a dedicated drop off/loading zone for cabs, hotel shuttles, personal vehicles, etc., in the northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Farmers Market Drive. Uber/Lyft drivers will also be permitted to drop off/pick up their customers on James Robertson Parkway between 4th & 5th Avenues, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at James Robertson Parkway adjacent to Capitol Hill, and on Jefferson Street from Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to 7th Avenue North.