Man dies after being punched in the face, security guard arrested

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WKRN) – A man is dead after allegedly

being punched in the face by a security guard working outside a lounge.

According to a release, Shamar Davis died Christmas night at a local hospital after being punched in the face by a security guard outside of Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge on Oct. 15.

Police said Davis was being escorted out of the club by security guards when he punched one of them in the face.

Officers state that the 20- year-old was thrown to the ground. Security guard Lamar Clay allegedly jumped on top of Davis while he was on the ground and punched him in the face.

Davis suffered a head injury and died from his injuries.

Clay was arrested on Nov. 17 and was charged with attempted criminal homicide. He is free on bond.

Detectives said they will be discussing upgrading the charge with the District Attorney’s office.