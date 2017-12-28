LIST: Top stories from WKRN.com in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From the deadly church shooting in Antioch to the solar eclipse and nationwide manhunt for Tad Cummins, here are the top web stories of 2017 from News 2.

—

1 dead, 8 injured in ‘mass casualty’ shooting at Antioch church

One woman was killed and eight people, including the gunman, were injured in what officials called “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch. Click here for more.

—

Tennessee man cuts own throat in front of mother, 4 kids while on dangerous drug

A Lawrence County man was arrested after terrorizing a family and causing tremendous harm to himself while being under the influence of a dangerous drug. Click here for more.

—

Cyclist hit on Natchez Trace Pky; Dean of Students at USN arrested

A cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County and an administrator of a private school in Nashville was behind the wheel. Click here for more.

—

Tennessee father pens emotional letter after son killed in Las Vegas shooting

The father of Sonny Melton penned an emotional open letter about his son’s life and death, and his family’s struggle with their new reality after the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to date. Click here for more.

—

Son of Nashville mayor Megan Barry dies at 22 years old

Max Barry, the only son of Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce, died from an apparent overdose in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, in July. Click here for more.

—

Map tells you exactly when, how long you’ll see total solar eclipse of 2017

The total solar eclipse was one of the biggest stories of the year and an interactive map on the best places to view it was one of WKRN’s most popular posts. Click here for more.

—

Elderly woman still missing after 40 people trapped at Cummins Falls

An elderly woman went missing after around 40 people became trapped in fast rising waters at Cummins Falls State Park in July. Click here for more.

—

133 new Tennessee laws take effect July 1

A total of 133 new laws or amendments to laws took effect in Tennessee on July 1. Click here for more.

—

NASA says unsafe eclipse glasses being distributed

Eclipse glasses were the must-have accessory for viewing the once-in-a-lifetime event though not all glasses were safe. Click here for more.

—

TBI: Collierville sighting was not Tad Cummins, Elizabeth Thomas

The manhunt for Tad Cummins went nationwide though a reported sighting of Cummins in a Memphis suburb was deemed not credible.Click here for more.

—

Other popular stories: