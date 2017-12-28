Idaho police search for info about homicide victim with ties to Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Idaho are searching for answers in the murder of a woman with ties to Murfreesboro.

Christine Lott vanished from Bonner County, Idaho, in March 2004, and her remains weren’t found until 2016 in an area near Coeur d’Alene.

According to a press release, the discovery of her body was kept confidential until law enforcement could find and interview her husband, Stephen Lott, who lives in Murfreesboro.

Several sheriffs’ offices in Idaho are now hoping the public can help solve Lott’s murder.

Anyone who may have had contact with the Lott family in the 2004 time period, or information regarding this investigation, is strongly encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective Jerry Northrup with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1351.