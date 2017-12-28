Hoverboard that caught fire was recalled six weeks ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smart Balance Wheel hover board that caught fire in an Antioch home Wednesday had been federally recalled in November.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission issued the warning saying “consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards.”

The commission says at least one other fire was caused in Mississippi after the lithium ion battery pack overheated and caught fire/exploded.

The CPSC says over 700 units were purchased at the Hattiesburg, Mississippi store “Salvage World” from August 2016 to March 2017.

It’s unclear how the owner in Antioch purchased the hoverboard.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that the “jury is still out if they’re safe.”

“We just want people to do their homework and be aware that not every hover board is built the same,” said NFD spokesperson Joseph Pleasant. “Anytime you have something in your home that’s going to be electrical or have an electrical component you want to make sure it’s been certified by the proper agencies so that you know it’s safe.”

Last year, a West Nashville home burned and the family barely escaped with their lives after a hover board caught fire.

If you have questions about your hover board or would like to check the latest recalls visit www.cpsc.gov.