Hendersonville woman accused of yearlong sexual relationship with 14-year-old

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee woman who authorities say admitted having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy to his parents has been charged with aggravated statutory rape in two counties.

News outlets reported Wednesday that Davidson County arrest affidavits dated Dec. 12 say 37-year-old Jamie Tice and the teen, who was a friend of the family, had sex around 20 times over the course of a year.

According to Davidson County records, Tice violated an active order of protection preventing her from contacting the victim on Dec. 11.

Documents say she went to a school to give another minor food to give to the victim, thus making third-party contact.

She’s also charged with aggravated statutory rape in Sumner County.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.