Former Titan Derrick Mason in court to face domestic assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Titan Derrick Mason was in court Thursday after an alleged domestic violence incident back in October.

According to the arrest affidavit police say the victim reported that she was physically assaulted by Mason after she told Mason she no longer wanted to be in a relationship.

Officers who responded to the incident took the stand on Thursday.

“We were able to see in the house where there were beads on the floor and some things looked disheveled in the house and we were able to see a little bit more once she came to the door and allowed us to come in,” said Terrance McBride with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “ She had bruising to her right arm as well as bruising to the right side of her neck.”

The woman also took the stand, telling a different story today. She said Mason did come over to check on her that morning, but she says Mason did not assault her.

“ I don’t remember,” said the victim. “I told him that I was going to call the police and I picked up the phone and he left immediately.”

“She told us today that she doesn’t remember everything, but she does remember that he did not touch her, did not choke her, did not grab her, did not impede her breath, did not apply pressure to her neck and none of the elements of the aggravated assault by strangulation were met,” said Mason’s attorney, Rob McKinney.

Mason’s initial vandalism and aggravated assault charges were dismissed, but the lesser simple assault charge was bound over to a grand jury.