Driver flees after crashing stolen car in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A South Nashville man was surprised to find a stolen car nearly crashed into his home late Wednesday night.

It happened in the 300 block of Haywood Lane around 11:45 p.m.

The man told Metro police he was inside the home when he heard a loud boom.

He looked outside and saw a newer model Nissan Altima in his bushes. The driver was nowhere to found.

Metro police told News 2 the car had been reported stolen.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.