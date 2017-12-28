Derrick Henry expected to get bigger workload

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It could be the game a lot of Titans fans have wanted for a very long time, with DeMarco Murray banged up and listed as a game time decision, Derrick Henry is expected to get a bigger workload.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said, “He’s definitely ready. You’ve got to remember, he’s from down there, that area. He’s ready to play. He’s ready to take more on.” about Derrick Henry as the Titans are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a win and you’re in scenario to make the playoffs.

Henry could see a career high in snaps if DeMarco Murray is unable to play as well as around 20 carries if the Titans are able to move the football on the ground.

Henry said it isn’t about him as much as getting to the playoffs, “not really focused on me, just focused on the team as a whole and me doing my job is helping the team helping the offense and just going out there and beating a good opponent like the jaguars.”

Last time the Titans played the Jaguars Derrick Henry carried 14 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, success the Titans are hoping he can repeat in a must win game for a playoff spot.