CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarkville police are searching for a man who has been missing since late 2016.

Shon Allen McAleer, 49, is believed to be homeless. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If any contact is made with McAleer, please contact Detective Tanner Pew with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5365.