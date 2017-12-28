31 guns stolen in Clarksville during Christmas morning burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smash-and-grab thieves stole 31 guns from a Clarksville store on Christmas morning.

Officers arrived to Double Tap Tactical less than six minutes after the alarm sounded, but the suspects had already left.

The door was smashed in and several display cases had been emptied, according to police.

According to a press release, store security video shows three individuals in hooded sweatshirts smashing the glass front door and the display cases with hammers before filling several bags with firearms from the cases.

The thieves stole 25 semi-automatic pistols, 3 revolvers, and 3 rifles. The brand names included Glock, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Walther, Taurus, Sig-Sauer, and several others.

Detectives are following several leads; the ATF is also working this case.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Scott Beaubien at 931-648-0656 ext 5145, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.

This latest burglary is among a string of gun store thefts over the past 6 months. Some of those notable burglaries include:

June 6 – Madison N Range – several guns

June 14 – Mt. Juliet “KRB” 16 guns

June 19 – Clarksville Tactical Edge – 45 guns

September 20 – Gallatin Sumner Gun and Supple- over 17 guns

October 18 – Smyrna Guns N More – 24 guns

November 7 – Murfreesboro On Target – 24 guns

Early December – Murfreesboro Outdoor Gun shop – Shotgun, air rifles, and dozens of pistols missing

December 5 – Murfreesboro Mid Tenn’s Pawn – 9 guns