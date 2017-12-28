2 men identified, wanted for questioning in targeted North Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police now have two people of interest in the murder of a man outside a North Nashville convenience store.

Louis Lisi was shot to death on Dec. 21 at the Z Mart on 26th Avenue North at Clarksville Pike.

Authorities say information from the community identified two men who were inside the store at the time and may have information about the gunfire.

Police said the men are Mardeus Phillips Jr, 24, and Jamil Holloway, 23. Efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful thus far.

Detectives are also asking for assistance in identifying a third person seen with Phillips and Holloway inside the market.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Metro police say so far their investigation shows Lisi, who is from Murfreesboro, was in a trailer outside the store and operating a game of chance. A 65-year-old man named William Fox was sitting in a car near the trailer and acting as security.

Two men reportedly approached the men at 8:20 p.m. and opened fire. Both men were shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Lisi died.

The gunmen are believed to have had prior interaction with Lisi and Fox earlier in the evening.