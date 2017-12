NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are injured in a fire at a senior living home.

Fire Crews responded to the Parthenon Towers senior living home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said that two contractors working in one of the laundry rooms were burned.

Both workers were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where one is in critical condition.

No residents were hurt during the fire.

Fire investigators are on the scene.

