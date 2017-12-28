19-year-old charged with shooting man during South Nashville robbery attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a man in the back during a robbery attempt in South Nashville last week.

The victim was shot outside an auto repair shop on Ezell Pike around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Metro police reported the victim said he came outside the shop to find a white Pontiac with a man, woman and unknown third occupant inside.

The gunman, later identified as Arnold Marks, 19, called the victim over to the car, pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over everything he had, according to Metro police.

The victim reportedly told Marks he did not have anything and turned to run away, which is when he was shot in the back.

Marks reportedly fired at least four shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim drove himself to Southern Hills Medical Center but was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Marks was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $52,000.