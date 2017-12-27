Vandals cover Nathan Bedford Forrest statue with pink paint

OAK HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second time in four months vandals have spray-painted the statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest along I-65.

The statue of Forrest was covered in pink paint Wednesday morning.

A similar act of vandalism with pink paint took place September 11. The Forrest monument has been the target of vandals for years.

The statue is on private property owned by Bill Dorris, who tells News 2 he is heading to the location to see for himself.

This latest vandalism in Nashville comes days after statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Confederate President Jefferson Davis were removed from parks in Memphis in the middle of the night. They city sold two parks to a non-profit group that immediately took down the controversial monuments. Tennessee state Republicans have called for an investigation into whether the move was legal.

