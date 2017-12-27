Uber, Lyft drivers prep for busy New Year’s Eve in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Year’s Eve is easily one of the busiest nights of the year for people needing a ride home.

An estimated 100,000 people will ring in the new year in downtown Nashville, so tens of thousands of people will be looking for a ride home right after midnight.

The peak times for rideshare and taxi companies will be between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Drivers are preparing for a busy night.

Rachel Pearl has more nighttime rides than any other Lyft drivers in Nashville. She likes working New Year’s Eve because she likes helping people get home safely.

“People want to go out, and they should be rewarded for making good choices, like not driving drunk,” said Pearl.

The Nashville New Year’s Eve party will have four drop-off and pick-up locations near Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, so riders can link up with drivers. Click here for details.

Pearl says if you’re looking for a ride home New Year’s Eve, be patient and expect to pay a little more during peak times.

“If you’re with friends, you can divide the cost, or sometimes you can walk two blocks over and it won’t cost as much, and you can get a faster pickup,” said Pearl. “Or just go to your friend’s house for the night.”

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is also once again offering its free Sober Ride program this New Year’s. Employee volunteers with the DCSO will provide free rides to take people home or to a hotel, not to another party or a bar. It serves Davidson County only.

Those in the downtown area who need a sober ride should go to the pick-up location at Second Avenue South and Broadway. Revelers at the Bicentennial Mall event should go to Fourth Avenue North and Harrison Street. No reservations are accepted, and the program runs from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The Law Offices of John Day will provide free Uber rides to residents in Rutherford County through its inaugural Safe Ride Home campaign. Click here for more information.

